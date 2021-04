(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Seoul, April 14 ,2021, SPA -- South Korea recorded 731 new cases of the emerging Coronavirus, and 7 deaths during the past 24 hours. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the total number of Coronavirus infections rose to 111,419 cases, while the total deaths reached 1,782. -- SPA 14:42 LOCAL TIME 11:42 GMT 0015 MENAFN14042021000078011016ID1101915306