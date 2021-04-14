Saudi calls on Iran to avoid escalation, instability in region

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 14 (KUNA) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on Iran, Wednesday, to avoid acts gearing towards escalation and instability in the region, saying that Tehran should focus on negotiations to settle the matter of its nuclear program.A statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that Iran should seek a peaceful nuclear program under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), adding that such step will prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.Saudi Arabia expressed concerns over the recent announcement by Iran to enrich uranium with 60 percent purity, a matter going against Tehran's intentions of a peaceful nuclear program.The kingdom stressed that it was paramount to reach an agreement that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear arms, which causes distress to countries in the region. (end) mdm.gta MENAFN14042021000071011013ID1101915727