Garena Free Fire to Reveal Mohamed Ramadan as Its Newest Brand Ambassador and In-Game Character Through Burj Khalifa Light Show

Egyptian superstar to host a special reception and Iftar for guests to watch the two eye-catching lighting shows on Wednesday evening. Shows will start at 7:10pm and 9:10pm. Mohamed Ramadan will become the first Arab megastar to be a playable character in Free Fire and the game's latest brand ambassador. MENA players can play Ramadan's character 'Maro' between Friday 16th�April and Saturday 15th�May by collecting tokens with every completed mission. Dubai:�Garena will unveil the Garena Free Fire in-game character of Arab megastar Mohamed Ramadan on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on Wednesday 14th April. Players across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region able to play the character from Friday 16th April. A famous singer and actor in MENA, Egyptian star Mohamed Ramadan's character in Garena Free Fire is named 'Maro'. 'Maro' will become the game's first playable Arab character. To mark the launch of Garena Free Fire's latest character and brand ambassador, Garena will light up the Burj Khalifa on Wednesday evening with two eye-catching lighting shows including a one-minute video announcement. The shows will take place at 7:10 pm and 9:10 pm. The collaboration with Mohamed Ramadan is part of Garena's commitment to bring exciting content to Garena Free Fire fans and players in the MENA region by offering localized experiences. As one of the most significant tie-ups within the gaming, music and movie industries in the region, the partnership seeks to engage and inspire players across MENA. Mohamed Ramadan, who has been dazzling MENA fans with his singing and acting abilities for more than a decade, said: 'It is a privilege to be part of the Garena Free Fire community with the launch of my very own character � 'Maro'. Garena has done a tremendous job of creating this character and I cannot wait for the fans to see it. I look forward to playing my character on Free Fire and I encourage all my fans to do the same as well.' To promote the festive spirit of the holy month, Mohamed Ramadan's in-game character will be rewarded to Garena Free Fire users through a series of in-game event from 16th April till 15th May. Hans Kurniadi Saleh, Head of Garena MENA, said: 'We are delighted to welcome Mohamed Ramadan as our latest brand ambassador and character in Garena Free Fire. We are committed to delivering exciting content to our users in the region and are thrilled to unveil this collaboration through the Burj Khalifa Light Show.' Garena Free Fire reached 100 million daily active users at its peak in 2020 and aims to expand its presence in the MENA region and to deliver a customized, gaming experience for its players. Free Fire can be downloaded on both the Apple iOS App and Google Play store. About Garena Free Fire : Free Fire is an immersive battle royale game created specifically with mobile gamers in mind. Developed and published globally by Garena, Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game worldwide in 2020 and 2019, according to App Annie. In 2020, Free Fire achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users globally. Today, more than just a game title, Free Fire commits to inspire young people to battle in their own styles both in game and in life while having fun along the way.