UAE-Based Fashion Startup Mr. Draper Unveils New Services to Further Enhance The Online Shopping Experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Combining fashion and technology, home-grown startup Mr. Draper has enhanced its popular online styling and 'try-before you buy' option by adding two new services – a tailoring solution and a basics online shop - that will further allow customers a personalized, seamless shopping experience. The tailoring solution allows customers to book appointments online, schedule the tailor visit to their home, take measurements and order custom made clothing, i.e.: suits, blazers, shirts and trousers. The final product is delivered post two fittings and only after the customer is completely satisfied with the clothing item. The second new service is a basics online shop, a place for men to find their everyday needs, i.e.: socks, underwear, and grooming products. Customers can now browse items by visiting www.draperbasics.com. In addition to the new services, Mr. Draper has re-launched in Arabic on both mobile and web, while also offering the option to purchase complete outfits picked by stylists on installments over a period of 2 to 3 months. This is in partnership with Tabby, a FinTech company providing a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) solution across the GCC. Mahmoud Gao, Founder of Mr. Draper, said, "We are extremely excited about the new services that Mr. Draper will now be able to offer it's clients. Our core principle is to be on top of mind for convenience and personalized shopping experiences and thus, both offerings provide just that. Furthermore, the launch of the Arabic language option was a natural next step as we have the Arab consumer that prefers to communicate in their native tongue and we needed to make the service accessible to them. Expansion into the Saudi Arabia market is also in the pipeline, and so, not 'Arabizing' our offering would be a recipe for failure.' Mr. Draper is the pioneer in the online styling and the "try before you buy" industry and thus, strives to continuously stay at the forefront, by offering their clientele a hassle-free shopping experience; allowing them to shop in the comfort of their own home and touch & feel items before purchasing them. Mr Draper: On a mission to rebuild the shopping experience, Mr. Draper is a curated shopping service that leverages data and technology to provide a convenient and personalized shopping experience. Customers get started by filling out a simple but powerful questionnaire on the Mr. Draper website, giving details like styles, sizes, favourite brands, and budgets. This information is analysed and profiled by the recommendation engine and then customized by a personal stylist to create a set of curated outfits to try-on at home for 3 days. Customers can then keep what they love, and Mr Draper collects the rest.