AkzoNobel's decorative paints bring to life mural art at Pakistan Association Medical Centre in Dubai

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) AkzoNobel, the world leader in paints and coatings and manufacturer of Dulux paints in the UAE, is touching the community meaningfully with its support to an artistic venture by a group of Pakistani female artists at the Pakistan Association Dubai. Further building on its commitment to supporting the communities under its Let's Colour programme, AkzoNobel donated Dulux paints for a mural work at the premises of the Pakistan Association Medical Centre (PMC) in Dubai. To ensure that visitors have an uplifting ambience, eight female artists from the Overseas Pakistani Artists Fraternity, a sub-committee of Pakistan Association Dubai created the mural art with the support of AkzoNobel. Spreading the message of positivity and hope, the mural is themed around truck art, one of the most interesting forms of casual art in Pakistan. Truck art started off with casual artists painting their vehicles with bright and lively colours. The designs include images of famous personalities, natural sceneries and other aspects that also reflect the inner qualities of the truck owners. Interesting quotes and calligraphy are also incorporated in truck art. Jasbir Gill, Regional Director, Middle East and Africa of AkzoNobel , said: 'The initiative by the Pakistan Association Dubai is indeed noble and uplifting as art has the power to touch people and build positivity. Through our contribution of Dulux paints for the mural art, we are underlining our commitment to supporting the community.' Masooma Rizvi, President of OSPAF (Overseas Pakistani Artists Fraternity), said: 'We are delighted that the work has been well-received and inspires visitors to the Pakistan Association Medical Centre. The bright colours of Dulux give an authentic feel to the mural. Coming together and working as one team was the best thing that happened through this project, and through this, we aim to spread a message of positivity and hope.' Pakistan Association Dubai is a non-profit social welfare organisation, licenced with the Community Development Authority; committed to serving the community since the early 1960s. It has recently completed a not-for-profit healthcare facility, the Pakistan Medical Centre to treat deserving people free across all nationalities. About AkzoNobel : AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We're experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands � including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon � is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 34,500 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high performance products and services our customers expect.MENAFN14042021005446012082ID1101917215