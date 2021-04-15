Azerbaijan's religious board launches virtual TV channel in Ramadan

(MENAFN - AzerNews) By Laman Ismayilova The Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) has launched its own virtual TV channel due to Ramadan month being celebrated in Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 restrictions. Speaking about the channel, the CMO representative Rauf Sardarov told APA the name of the channel on YouTube-114 TV. "Virtual TV channel has been launched today in connection with the holy month of Ramadan. The channel will air programmes dedicated to Ramadan every day, half an hour before iftar," he said. After Ramadan, the virtual TV channel will contibue to broadcast various religious programmes. Ramadan is a time when Muslims from all over the world come together. The month of Ramadan in which Quran was revealed, begins with a new moon's appearance in the month of Ramadan and lasts 29-30 days. Fasting during Ramadan is the fourth of the Five Pillars of Islam. These pillars include declaring belief in the oneness of God and the acceptance of Muhammad as God's prophet (Shahadah), performing ritual prayers in the proper way five times each day (Salat), paying an alms or charity (Zakat), fasting during the month of Ramadan (Sawm), and pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj). Muslims in Azerbaijan will celebrate Ramadan holiday on May 13. The nights of the Destiny will fall on May 1, 3, 5, and 9. -- Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz #CAUCASUS MUSLIMS OFFICE (CMO) #RAMADAN #AZERBAIJAN MENAFN15042021000195011045ID1101920313