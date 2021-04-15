SSR death: Narcotics angle closing in? Key suspect identified

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has identified the prime suspect in the Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) drug case and is currently on the lookout for the Dubai-based drug lord. Reportedly, the agency has been trying to locate Sahil Shah for months now, and got a fresh headway recently, having arrested two of his peddlers on Tuesday afternoon. SSR died in June last year. In this article Shah is currently believed to be in Dubai His flat is in same complex where SSR once lived Shah supplied drugs to two youths nabbed by NCB earlier The drug lord has several high-profile clients from Bollywood Raid Shah is currently believed to be in Dubai The drug enforcement agency had nabbed the two aides of the drug mafia after conducting raids at Malad, Parel, and Santa Cruz areas. One of them gave the name of Shah alias Flacko, on the basis of which NCB raided a flat in Malad. Although the flat belongs to Shah, he wasn't there. As per reports, he is currently believed to be in Dubai. Connection His flat is in same complex where SSR once lived ETimes has quoted Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede to report that only Shah's mother and wife were present during the raid. The director further said, "Sahil remained a puzzle for us for the last six months...Incidentally, he stays in the same complex where Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay earlier." He is believed to be the supplier of drugs, which were also given to Rajput. Mapping Shah supplied drugs to two youths nabbed by NCB earlier The drug dealer's connection with the narcotics angle in Rajput's death case came up when two youths named Karan Arora and Abbas Lakhani were arrested by the NCB last August. As per the investigators, Flacko supplied drugs to both Lakhani, a habitual consumer, and Arora, a peddler. They were nabbed for having 59 grams of curated marijuana in possession. Currently, they're out on bail. Details The drug lord has several high-profile clients from Bollywood Shah reportedly controls the drug supply chain in Mumbai and is married to a film actress. He also has several high-profile clients from Bollywood. To recall, NCB got involved in the case after Rhea Chakraborty's chats mentioning banned narcotics were revealed. Later, a case was registered against Chakraborty and others under Sections 20(b), 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. MENAFN15042021000165011035ID1101920242