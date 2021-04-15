Qatar- MoCI adds new services for Tamween program for suppliers

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) added new services as part of the Tamween program for suppliers. The new services are available on the Tamween services platform on the ministry's website. The move comes in the framework of the ministry's continued efforts to digitise its services and meet the needs of suppliers without having them visit different departments in the ministry. The new services include a smart card reader, renewing the license of the supplier, and updating supplier data. This brings the total number of e-services offered to 24. The smart card reader system helps suppliers use their own systems to provide different products they have under the Tamween program. It also prepares daily sales reports, and provides data on the supplier's storage facilities in terms of the types and quantities of unsold goods. The service also allows suppliers to establish a new user account, but with limited privileges.MENAFN15042021000063011010ID1101920642