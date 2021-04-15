Celebrating World Art Day: Qatar embraces arts and reinforces national identity

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Visual arts are of interest to the State of Qatar because of its role in promoting society and raising cultural awareness. The efforts of the institutions concerned with arts, whether academic or cultural, are combined, so that art in Qatar expresses its self-identity, which is considered a major part of Islamic civilization. The General Coordinator of 'Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021, Hamad Al Athba, stressed the interest of the hosting activities in promoting arts, especially Islamic arts that express the cultural identity of the arts in Qatar. Al Athba explained in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the World Art Day, which falls on April 15 of each year, that the capital embraces many activities and art exhibitions that consolidate the cultural identity of the State of Qatar during this year, as more than one hundred events will be organised, including many events related to arts in its various forms. He said that the State of Qatar has a great interest in arts, and that art has a prominent role in the Qatari cultural scene through the efforts of the various state institutions, whether cultural or educational, or even artists who spread their creativity, which shows the beauty of the Qatari identity in sculpture, photography, calligraphy and decorations. Al Athba stressed at the same time that despite the presence of cultural diversity in Doha, which allows the existence of diversity in Arab and international art schools, Qatari art maintains its cultural form and its own identity. He added that the celebration of 'Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021 is highlighted through the artistic activities organised by the Supreme Committee that organises the event, through strategic partners, including Qatar Museums, the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) and the Qatar Foundation, the extent of Qatar's interest in Islamic heritage in particular and Islamic arts in general. Al Athba stressed that cancelling public events and realistic art exhibitions does not pose a major challenge to the organising committee of 'Doha Capital of Culture in the Islamic World 2021. On the interest in art education in Qatar and its connection with the Qatari conscience, the head of the painting and printing department at Virginia Commonwealth University Dr. Issa Deby, said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA): 'Although the university's painting and printing department is based on the Western model that works to develop the artistic movement in the Qatari society, we are keen to enhance the national identity in arts, by following up with Qatari students. There is no fear of Qatari identity, as there is a link to Qatari heritage and culture, and the university is trying to help them build tools and their cultural interests are to build a cultural march through the arts. He pointed out that the study programme qualifies the student to know the beginning of the journey and search for oneself. MENAFN15042021000063011010ID1101921349