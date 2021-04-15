Jordan- US imposes sanctions on Russia over cyber-attacks

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 15 (Petra)-- The US has announced sanctions against Russia in response to what it said were cyber-attacks and other hostile acts.The measures, which target dozens of Russian entities and officials, aim to deter "Russia's harmful foreign activities", the White House said.The statement said Russian intelligence was behind last year's massive "SolarWinds" hack, and accuses Moscow of interference in the 2020 election.Russia denies all the allegations and said it will respond in kind.The sanctions announced on Thursday are detailed in an executive order signed by U.S. President Joe Biden. They come at a tense time for relations between the two countries. 15/04/2021 21:07:46 MENAFN15042021000117011021ID1101923887