Qatar- Mandarin Oriental launches accommodation packages, at-home dining for Ramadan

* Mandarin Oriental, Doha is delighted to honour the holy month of Ramadan with new accommodation packages as part of the 'Fantastic Offers'. Guests can also enjoy at home dining by ordering from the hotel's renowned restaurants from Shop MO. The hotel has designed two accommodation packages, Luxury Iftar Retreat and Ramadan by MO, to relax during the holy month. The Luxury Iftar Retreat package includes one Iftar served for two guests or one Iftar for four guests on bookings of the two-bedroom serviced apartment. On the day of arrival, check-in at 4pm and late check-out until midnight on the same day. An overnight supplement is available with applicable rates for an extended stay including check-out at 12pm the following day. Booking rates start from QR800. The Ramadan by MO offer includes one Iftar served for two guests or one Iftar for four guests on bookings of the two-bedroom serviced apartment. For bookings of select suites, the stay includes both Iftar and Suhour. All bookings include early check-in at 12pm on the day of arrival and late check-out until midnight the following day with rates starting from QR1,400. For bookings, WhatsApp +974 4008 8888 or email [email protected] Guests can also embark on a journey through the culinary traditions of Ramadan with authentic dishes ideal for sharing including a variety of Mezze, Mixed Grill, Chicken Biryani, Sayadieh with Seabass and the Whole Lamb Ouzi which is the perfect choice to cater for a family feast. Also, share the Hazelnut Tiramisu Cake which is designed and inspired by the traditions of Ramadan for QR450, with coffee Crème Brûlée, layered with a gluten-free hazelnut sponge cake, milk chocolate hazelnut crunch and mascarpone cream. Shop MO features dishes from IZU, Liang, The Mandarin Cake Shop and Gelato. From IZU, the menu combines traditional flavours of French Mediterranean cooking such as the famous Avocado Tartine, Truffle Rigatoni with Fresh Truffles, Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Corn-fed Chicken Breast with Mushroom Sauce and Sautéed Spaetzli. Also on the menu is the IZU Club Sandwich and a variety of salads including the Quinoa Salad, Burrata with Cherry Tomato and Watermelon Salad. Other delectable treats include IZU's famous Brioche French Toast and Passionfruit Cheesecake to end on a sweet note. Choose from the authentic Chinese specialties by Liang offering unparalleled flavours. Guests can enjoy the Hot and Sour Soup and share a variety of signature dishes including Wagyu Beef Short Ribs, Kung Pao Tiger Prawns, Wok-fried Spicy Chicken and a selection of noodles including Peking-style Zha Jiang Noodles, Wok-fried Handmade Noodles with Chicken and Braised Lobster Noodles. The traditional Dim Sum selection includes Har Gau, Siu Mai and Crispy Wonton Dumplings. Also explore the variety of delicate pâtisserie by The Mandarin Cake Shop. Each confection is carefully crafted by the pâtissiers including the new Lemon Meringue Cruffin, Chocolate Ganache Cruffin and a variety of sweet Berliner pastries. The baked delights include croissants and artisan breads which are prepared using the finest ingredients. Gelato offers homemade gelato and frozen desserts to take away. Innovative combinations of seasonal fruits such as passion fruit, blood orange, papaya and mango are featured in the menu. Guests can also enjoy Gelato's wonderland of celebratory gelato cakes and classic gelato flavours including Arabic Coffee, Medjool Date, Mango, Passionfruit and the delicious vegan options of chocolate and banana with peanut butter. To order from the Ramadan Delights menu and more, visit Shop MO. Take-away orders only at doha.mandarinorientalshop.com. Further information can be had on WhatsApp 4008 8888 or email [email protected]