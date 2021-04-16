Kashmiri Pilgrims Told To Take Vaccine Jab

(MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) File Photo Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee on Friday said that there was no official communication regarding Hajj-2021 from Hajj Committee of India or Saudi Government. However, the Hajj committee has asked the intending pilgrims who have applied for Hajj-2021 to take the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on their own. A notification issued by Dr. Abdul Salam Mir Executive Officer J & K Hajj Committee, reads that 'In pursuance to Circular No.4 Dated: 15-04-2021, issued by Hajj Committee of India, the intending pilgrims who have applied for Hajj-2021 are advised to take first dose of vaccine on their own, so that at the time of departure during Mid-June the second dose of vaccine is taken accordingly. As per Health Ministry of Saudi Arabia, pilgrims visiting the Kingdom need to get two doses of vaccine before their departure to Saudi Arabia.' 'However, it is clarified that no official communication regarding Haj-2021 stands received yet from Hajj Committee of India/Saudi Government,' it added Be Part of Quality Journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast. ACT NOW MONTHLY Rs 100 YEARLY Rs 1000 LIFETIME Rs 10000 MENAFN16042021000215011059ID1101929798