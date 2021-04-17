Qatar- New medicine adopted for Covid-19 patients: HMC official

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Medical Director of the Communicable Disease Center at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Dr. Muna Al Maslamani, has said that new medicine has been adopted for COVID-19 infected people in emergency case. 'We adopted new medicine for COVID-19 patients. Only one doze of this medicine is being given to the infected people through their vein, said Dr. Muna Al Maslamani in a video footage shared on HMC Twitter account. She said that the new medicine has special standards. 'The medicine is being given especially to those COVID-19 patients whose health condition is expected to be deteriorated by the time. So we give this medicine to them before deterioration of their health condition, said Dr. Al Maslamani. She said that this treatment is being given to stop reproduction of virus in the body. 'This treatment is allowed in case of emergency. We identify accurately the patients who need such treatment, said Dr. Al Maslamani. Speaking about the function of Communicable Disease Center (CDC), Dr. Al Maslamani said that it is one of the most important centers for receiving COVID-19 cases in Qatar. Dr. Al Maslamani said the center comprises about 65 beds with separate rooms. 'The center offers many services like laboratory tests for those suspected for coming in contact with COVID-19 infected people. The center also runs vaccination unit providing COVID-19 vaccine to individuals following schedule, said Dr. Al Maslamani. She said the center also offers service of triage as all patients in Qatar with positive cases from 45 years old and above come to the center to undergo evaluation.MENAFN17042021000063011010ID1101931774