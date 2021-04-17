Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Inaugurates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Program Iftar Programs in Argentina

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Buenos Aires, April 17, 2021, SPA -- The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance represented by the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center in Argentina, launched the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Program for Ramadan Iftar (Breaking-fast) in Argentina this year 1442, which targets nearly 20,000 individuals, in the presence of Saudi Ambassador to Argentina Riyad bin Saud Al-Khonaini and the Director of the King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center, Naif Al-Faieem and the Center's Imam, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Otaibi. During the inauguration, Ambassador Al-Khonaini said that the Iftar program is part of the programs that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has directed to launch during the holy month of Ramadan in a number of countries, including Republic of Argentine. For his part, the Director of King Fahd Islamic Cultural Center, Naif Al-Faieem, stated that the program targets nearly 20,000 fasting people by distributing 2,500 integrated food baskets. --SPA 14:37 LOCAL TIME 11:37 GMT 0017 MENAFN17042021000078011016ID1101933246