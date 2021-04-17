Iran to send trade attach� to Azerbaijan

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17 By Elnur Baghishov � Trend: Iran will soon send trade attach�s to Azerbaijan, Russia, Oman, and China, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade of Iran, Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Hamid Zadboum said, Trend reports citing the organization's website. Zadboum noted that in addition, sending trade attach�s to Turkey, Pakistan, and India is on Iran's agenda. The deputy minister added that the individuals sent as trade attach�s received training on trade activities and worked with the relevant countries for 6 months to 1 in the Export Markets Development Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran. 'The presence and operation of trade attach�s abroad are of great importance for exports. Because businessmen know the markets better, can reduce export-related costs with the help of trade attach�s and benefit from their advice on increasing exports,' he said. Reportedly, Mehdi Babaei has been appointed Iran's trade attach� to Azerbaijan.MENAFN17042021000187011040ID1101933119