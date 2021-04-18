Moscow�s suspension of flights with Turkey affects Russia's tourism sector

(MENAFN)Russia�s tourism sector is pending the recommencement of charter flights to and from Turkey by June 1. Moscow reported temporary postponement of regular and charter flights with Turkey in light of COVID-19 concerns, starting April 15. Russian companies set to lose some 5 billion rubles (USD65 million) due to the air traffic postponement, stated Yuri Barzykin, vice president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry. Russian news agency TASS quoted him as saying that �We hope to be compensated for these losses. We also expect the government to initiate a subsidy program for airlines and tour operators.�