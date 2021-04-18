Representative of Iranian parliament discusses views on JCPOA

(MENAFN)Masoud Pezeshkian, representative of Tabriz people in the parliament, showed views during an interview with the Tasnim news agency on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (the 2015 nuclear deal). Pezeshkian stated that in the world of politics, neither Iran�s words nor the US� words can be 100 percent implemented. �The US and Trump wanted to ruin everything for us. Why couldn't they? Trump wanted to humiliate us. Why couldn�t he? Did Trump achieve all his goals? If we lost in the JCPOA, why is Israel trying so hard that we leave the deal?� he further stated. He also declared that �Aren't the conspiracies launched by Israel right now aimed at inciting Iran to leave the deal?�