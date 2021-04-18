Qatar Chamber takes part in digital edition of Hannover Messe 2021

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Qatar Chamber (QC) has participated in the activities of the digital edition of Hannover Messe 2021, which was held from April 12-16 under the theme 'Industrial Transformation with the participation of the largest production companies in the world. The Chamber's participation in the exhibition comes as part of the State of Qatar's pavilion which was organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and featured other 15 entities from Qatar. Under the Chamber's umbrella, some 10 private companies participated in the fair, namely Doha Cables, Qatar Pharma, Sarplast Qatar, and Coastal Steel & Galvanizing and Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Company which included other five companies. The Chamber's initiative aimed to help these companies exchange experience and learn about the latest innovations in the industry sector, as well as promote the Qatari industry. Qatar's participation in the Hannover International Industrial Fair forms part of the continuous efforts to highlight the investment opportunities available in the industrial sectors, which would contribute to attracting more foreign direct investments (FDIs) and strengthening Qatar's competitive position in the region and beyond. Qatar's participation in the Hannover Fair also comes within the framework of the distinguished relations between Qatar and Germany. Through a live broadcasting platform, the Chamber expressed its thanks and appreciation to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for its efforts in showcasing the industrial investment opportunities and promoting Qatar as a leading hub for investments and businesses. The Chamber also stressed that its participation in this international exhibition comes within the framework of the cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in line with the Chamber's keenness on showcasing Qatari companies and products. In a pre-recorded presentation, the Chamber emphasised its interest in supporting the industry sector in Qatar and encouraging businessmen to invest in this vital sector and hold exhibitions that promote Qatari products such as ‘Made in Qatar' expo. It also noted that its participation in the fair aims at helping participants learn more about Qatar's growing economy and investment climate and opportunities, as well as the investment incentives offered by Qatar to attract foreign investments. The five-day exhibition provided a unique platform for Qatari participating companies to get acquainted with the latest available technologies and innovations. It also opened the door for boosting cooperation ties with companies from Germany, Europe and beyond. This year's edition of the Hannover International Industrial Fair saw the participation of about 1,800 exhibitors from all over the world.MENAFN18042021000063011010ID1101935840