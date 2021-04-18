HBO's new crime series ‘Mare of Easttown’ is arresting viewing
Published
Kate Winslet and Jean Smart steal the show in HBO’s new thriller, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ while Israeli series ‘The Wordmaker’ is now available in AmericaFull Article
Published
Kate Winslet and Jean Smart steal the show in HBO’s new thriller, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ while Israeli series ‘The Wordmaker’ is now available in AmericaFull Article
EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, chats about the new Kate Winslet series 'Mare of Easttown,' what makes this role different,..