Earthquakes of 2.8, 2.7 magnitude monitored in Kuwait

KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) -- The National Seismic Network, under Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, monitored two local earthquakes of 2.8 and 2.7 on Richter scale at 9:53 a.m. and 10:03 a.m. on Sunday.The quakes came as a 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's southwestern Bushehr Province, some 250km east of Kuwait City, at 9:40 a.m. local time.