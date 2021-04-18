Qatar- QU Health hosts first Cardiovascular Research Symposium

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) Health's Cardiovascular Research Network Group in Qatar successfully hosted the first Cardiovascular Research Symposium featuring both local and international speakers within the cardiovascular research field. The event took place virtually with more than 40 attendees and five invited speakers. The event was moderated by the research co-ordinator within QU Health, Dr Gerhild Zauner-Koudelka, from the Vice-President for Medical and Health Sciences Office. Dr Fatima Mraiche, section head of Research and Graduate Studies - College of Pharmacy, Vice-President for Medical and Health Sciences Office, QU Health, who is also leading the QU Health Cardiovascular Research Network Group, opened the session by introducing the group and its current and future aims. The event progressed with the first lecture was delivered by Dr Mauro Giacci, professor of Cardiovascular Sciences at King's College London/UK, School of Cardiovascular Medicine & Sciences. Dr Giacci's presentation focused on ‘Cardiac regeneration after myocardial infarction: an approachable goal', and the science behind his talk was ground-breaking, leading to some fruitful discussions. After that, three QU internal presentations were given by Dr MD Hassan Anwarul (associate professor, College of Engineering-QU), Dr Huseyin Yalcin (associate professor, Biomedical Research Centre-QU) and Dr Patrick Burgon (assistant professor, College of Arts and Sciences-QU), all of whom presented their latest research advances in the cardiovascular field. The final speaker was Dr Dunja Akenstijevic Ricciarelli, Wellcome Trust fellow, assistant professor of Cardiovascular Physiology and Metabolism, programme lead - MSc/MRes Clinical Drug Development and Healthcare Research Methods at Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry in the UK. Dr Dunja delivered a speech on ‘The power of cardiac metabolism: what feeds me, kills me'. Her presentation rounded off the symposium in a brilliant way before Dr Fatima closed the event with some last remarks. Dr Feras Alali, director of Research and Graduate Studies, Vice-President for Medical and Health Sciences Office, QU Health, said: 'This was a well-organised activity with scientists presenting on the cutting-edge advancement in cardiovascular research. It is also an activity that stems from our efforts to bridge boundaries and integrate health colleges. 'I was also very impressed by the individual presentations and the discussion between participants and speakers, which I trust will lead to future collaboration." Besides the above, the organisers received positive feedback and are therefore looking forward to having this event on an annual basis from now on, QU said in a statement. MENAFN18042021000067011011ID1101937678