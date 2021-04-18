Jordan- Mafraq: 22,138 people received COVID-19 vaccine so far

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Mafraq, Apr. 18 (Petra)- Mafraq Health Affairs director, Hani Olimat, said a total of 22,138 people received the coronavirus vaccine in Mafraq, since the start of Jordan's national vaccination campaign.Speaking to "Petra" on Sunday, Olimat said the immunization process is administered at the approved centers for this purpose, including stations to vaccinate refugees at the Za'atari camp.The official pointed out that mobile teams are roaming the norhern governorate to vaccinate those who registered on the Ministry of Health's (MoH) official online platform.To ensure that the campaign runs smoothly, Olimat called on citizens to stick to the appointments set by the MoH and abide by public health and safety measures, especially social distancing guidelines to prevent Covid-19 transmission at the vaccination sites.According to Olimat, the turnout of vaccine recipients is 'very good', which indicates community awareness. AG18/04/2021 18:10:20 MENAFN18042021000117011021ID1101938038