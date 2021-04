Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to several countries

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 19 Trend: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Zaur Ahmadov as Azerbaijan extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Sweden on April 19. Eldar Salimov was appointed Azerbaijani extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Jordan upon another presidential decree. Huseyn Huseynov was appointed Azerbaijani extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Bulgaria upon another presidential decree.MENAFN19042021000187011040ID1101942279