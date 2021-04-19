Four deaths, 896 Covid-19 cases in Qatar on April 19

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Doha: Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today reported 896 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) and 728 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 174,698. Out of 896 new cases, 708 are community cases and 188 from travellers returning from abroad. The ministry also announced four deaths of people 36, 54, 58 and 65 years, taking the total death toll as of today to 386. Four of them had chronic diseases and all of them received necessary medical care, MoPH said. 25 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 461 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU. There are 130 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 1,299. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 197,476 and there are 22,392 active cases under treatment. 4,545 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (11,829 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,844,598 tests. 23,249 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,271,478 What you can do With the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following precautionary measures: - Adherence to physical distancing. - Avoid close contact with others, crowded places and confined closed spaces where other people congregate. - Wearing a face mask - Washing hands regularly. Anyone suffering from COVID-19 symptoms should contact 16000 helpline immediately. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.MENAFN19042021000063011010ID1101943334