Saudi Stock Exchange Main Index Ends Trading Higher at 10,097 Points

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, April 19, 2021, SPA -- Saudi Stock Exchange's main index ended trading higher here today, gaining 48.95 points to close, at 10,097.65 points. The total value of the trading reported was SR 8.9 billion, while the toll of shares traded was more than 338 million, divided into over 332,000 deals. The Saudi Parallel Equity Market Index (NOMU) ended the day gaining 553.70 points, to close at 24,561.35 points, with a valuation of more than SR 21 million and an overall tally of 412,000 stocks traded and divided into as many as 731 deals. -- SPA 16:33 LOCAL TIME 13:33 GMT 0024 MENAFN19042021000078011016ID1101943331