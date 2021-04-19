Nissan of Arabian Automobiles presents Ramadan fleet campaign

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Reflecting the generous spirit of the holy month, Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, is presenting a Ramadan fleet campaign across Nissan's complete lineup. The campaign offers customers value-packed business solutions comprising 5 years/100,000 kilometers service, 5 years/300,000 kilometers warranty, 1-year free Wakala insurance, and trade-in support. These offers are in addition to Arabian Automobiles' special interest rates and the option to own or lease their preferred model. Salah Yamout, COO of Arabian Automobiles Company said, 'Arabian Automobiles understands customer needs and identifies solutions to help achieve a shared objective. We recognize the importance of experiencing peace of mind and confidence when it comes to scaling up a business or expanding your current venture, and we're here to cater to your business requirements with our fleet of Nissan vehicles. The Nissan Ramadan Fleet campaign is designed to provide practicality, impeccable service, and cost-effective business solutions'. Through this campaign, AAC Nissan seeks to present fleet business solutions to government and semi-government entities, small- and medium-sized enterprises, car rental companies, leasing businesses, and driving schools that require vehicles for their smooth business operations. To find out more about this campaign and the full Nissan lineup, visit your nearest Nissan showroom or Nissan-dubai.com, or dial 800647726 (800-NISSAN) to speak to a sales representative. About�Arabian Automobiles Company : Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) is the flagship company of AW Rostamani Group. With over 50 years in the business, AAC is one of the leading automotive dealers in the GCC and exclusive distributor for Nissan, Infiniti and Renault vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Arabian Automobiles is looking back on 50+ years of excellence and passion, and forging ahead with its vision to enrich customer lives and remain the trusted automotive brand of choice. Arabian Automobiles became the first automotive company in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious 'Dubai Quality Gold Award' by Dubai Economy in May 2017. In the same year, INFINITI won 'Best Performing Brand' in the automotive category of the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme; an accolade previously won by Nissan in 2016 and Renault in 2015. In 2015, Arabian Automobiles received the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum business award for most outstanding performance and in 2013 it became the first private company in the UAE to be inducted into the prestigious Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame for strategy execution. Arabian Automobiles Company is currently the holder of Nissan Motor Company's 'Global Nissan Aftersales Award and is the only Nissan distributor to have won the award for ten years in a row. Across its Dubai and Northern Emirates network, Arabian Automobiles operates: New vehicle sales showrooms: 9 Nissan, 4 Infiniti and 2 Renault 5 pre-owned car showrooms Central Logistics Centre at Dubai Industrial City Service centres: 10 Nissan, 4 Infiniti, and 3 Renault 60-minute Express Service 9 spare parts outlets Arabian Automobiles is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certified. MENAFN19042021005446012082ID1101944666