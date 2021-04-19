Jordan- Khalaileh, Qatari ambassador meet over Awqaf cooperation

(MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN � Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalaileh on Monday met with Ambassador of Qatar to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.Khalaileh briefed Sheikh Saud on the experience of Jordan in the field of preaching, counselling, and the Awqaf and its development, in addition to the experience of the Zakat Fund.In turn, the Qatari ambassador praised the efforts made by the ministry and its affiliated institutions, expressing readiness to cooperate with Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the level of Awqaf.Sheikh Al Thani presented 3000 copies of the Koran from Qatar as a gift from the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf to the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf. MENAFN19042021000028011005ID1101945195