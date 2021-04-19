During Phone Call, Libyan Prime Minister, Sudanese Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Tripoli, Libya, Apr. 20, 2021, SPA -- Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dabaiba, and Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamadouk, discussed, during a phone call, the bilateral relations between the two countries. During the phone conversation, which took place yesterday, they reviewed the latest developments in the region, as well as the regional and global issues. -- SPA 01:58 LOCAL TIME 22:58 GMT 0009 MENAFN19042021000078011016ID1101945407