Qatar- Supermarkets continue Covid-19 protocols

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hypermarkets and supermarkets in Doha have been continuously imposing precautionary measures, in addition to urging employees to take Covid-19 vaccination, aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone at their stores and offices, it is learnt. Speaking to Gulf Times, LuLu Group International regional manager Shanavas PM said that all safety protocols at stores and accommodations are being implemented without fail, from mandatory wearing of face masks, checking of temperatures and Ehteraz mobile app (green code), and social distancing to conducting regular sanitation. He said that LuLu is also closely co-ordinating with the Qatari authorities concerned and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) for the mass inoculation of staff and employees. Shanavas added that LuLu, besides increasing delivery capacity, also introduced an express delivery service where customers can receive their orders in 60 minutes (from 9am to 10pm). This system, he noted, lessen face-to-face interaction and helps in the efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Various businesses, including shopping malls and centres, as well as supermarkets and hypermarkets, currently operate at 30% capacity based on the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by Qatari authorities. It also bans the entry of children under 16 years of age. However, many supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as several retail outlets, have improved their online presence to attract more e-commerce customers and meet the growing demand for online shopping. An employee of another major hypermarket in the country said they have been regularly disinfecting all their stores since last year to ensure the safety of both shoppers and their employees. Apart from the protocols within each store, she noted that online orders are also well prepared and their delivery teams are required to always wear masks and gloves, and undergo temperature and Ehteraz checking when entering and exiting the store. She said that the company is also co-operating with the health authorities in the country for their vaccination. 'We deal with shoppers every day so it's a good thing that we all get protected, she said, adding that such move is a way to help bring back normalcy. It is learnt that several other businesses across the country are also urging their employees to register and take advantage of the phased roll-out of the Qatar government's National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme. The Ministry of Public Health announced recently that it has lowered the age threshold for Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to 35 years old and above.