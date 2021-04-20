Turkish Treasury borrows USD631.95M from domestic markets

(MENAFN)According to an official statement, the Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.12 billion Turkish liras (USD631.95 million) from domestic markets. The Treasury and Finance Ministry reported that 2.17 billion Turkish liras (USD267.84 million) in two-year fixed coupon volume government bonds were sold in the first auction. The total tender stood at 4.26 billion Turkish liras (USD525.7 million), with a 51 percent accepted/tendered volume. The term volume of 567-day government bonds stood at 8.62 percent, as the annual simple and compound interest volumes were 17.24 percent and 17.98 percent.