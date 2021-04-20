Qatar- Awqaf Ministry launches Zakat calculator service

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Zakat Fund run by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has launched zakat calculator service. The new service enables users to calculate zakat amount in their cash, shares, gold and silver within few seconds. The service available at the link has been shared by the Zakat Fund on its Twitter account. For calculating zakat in cash, the user is required to first choose Islamic or Gregorian calendar then put the amount they want to give zakat. Name of company and number of shares are required to calculate zakat in shares. To calculate zakat in gold and silver, the users need to put wight of gold and silvers in grams. The new service of Zakat Fund is not only helped in calculating zakat but it also gives option to users to donate their zakat amount to the Fund by making online transaction. The service has been launched in Ramadan where most of people prefer to give zakat. As one of the Five Pillars of Islam, zakat is a religious duty for all Muslims who meet the necessary criteria of wealth to help the needy. Zakat Fund zakat from donors and distributes it to those deserving needy people. Zakat Fund provided financial support worth over QR12.6m in February 2021. A total of 1,250 needy families benefited from the financial support in Qatar. Over QR7.4m were given as regular monthly support to the beneficiaries. One time financial support amounted over QR2.4m. Over QR2.5m were given for paying school fees to the students of needy families. Zakat Fund is receiving requests for financial support permanent, urgent, one time or others through its e-mail [email protected] following COVID-19 preventive and precautionary measures. Zakat Fund provides support to needy families after assessing their requests in a bid to reach zakat money to most deserving people. Donors can give zakat to Zakat Fund through its zakat collection points set up across the country. Zakat is a religious obligation for Muslims and is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.MENAFN20042021000063011010ID1101947313