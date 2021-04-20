Jordan- Health Minister: Medical Accountability Law will have qualitative impact on service

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr 20 (Petra) �� Minister of Health Firas Hawari said Tuesday that the Medical and Health Accountability Law will help push health professions forward and make "qualitative leaps" in the level of services to the public and also boost medical tourism.The Minister spoke during a ceremony to swear in members of the specialized legal sub-committees that follow up on matters related to the medical and health accountability law.Hawari also stressed the importance of supporting the specialized sub-committees, which comprise 39 experts of the various medical and health specializations, to thoroughly examine medical and health matters.Such matters, he stressed, should be dealt with in a confidential, objective and participatory manner before decisions are taken, noting that Jordan is a leading regional country to have enacted the law to safeguard the rights of health service providers and recipients.Head of the Higher Technical Committee Abdul Hadi Breizat said that up to 220 medical complaints were referred to the panel from the concerned authorities, urging sub-committees to accurately and objectively verify such cases.SS20/04/2021 15:14:11 MENAFN20042021000117011021ID1101950225