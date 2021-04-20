Jordan- Global COVID-19 cases top 142mn

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 20 (Petra) -- The total number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to 142.098.000, as of Tuesday, according to the Johns Hopkins University.The University, in its latest update, revealed that the current global death toll reached around 3.030.000.Over 81.3 million patients have recovered from the disease, it pointed out. More than 910 million doses of the various COVID-19 vaccines were administered around the world, it added. AJ20/04/2021 15:26:55 MENAFN20042021000117011021ID1101950224