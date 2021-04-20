Jordan- Palestinian FM condemns new settlement construction

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Ramallah, Apr 20 (Petra) �� The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Israel's stepped up settlement construction, which jeopardizes the Palestinian issue, will be at the core of Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki's current tour in Europe.In a statement, the ministry referred to the "settlement escalation" in all its forms, including ongoing and rolling projects, which devour large swathes of Palestinian land in Jerusalem, the Jordan Valley of the West Bank and elsewhere.It cited the building of an entire neighbourhood in the settlement bloc of Ghosh Atzion near Jerusalem and 23 homes in the Northern Valley settlement of Maskiot as well as bulldozing grazing and farm land to build new roads that connect existing settlements in the area. The current escalation will top the discussions that the Palestinian minister will hold with European decision-makers and counterparts, in which he will urge them to assume their legal and moral responsibility towards the "settlement crime" and warn against its disastrous consequences for the chances to achieve peace on the basis of the two-state solution, the statement said.SS 20/04/2021 17:58:00 MENAFN20042021000117011021ID1101951140