Azerbaijan, ICESCO mull partnership in science and technology

By Laman Ismayilova The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Azerbaijan National Commission for Education, Science, and Culture have discussed prospects of cooperation in science and technology. The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of the Azerbaijani National Commission for Education, Science, and Culture Vasif Eyvazzade, a member of the Comission Leyla Taghizade, head of the ICESCO Sector of Science and Technology Raheel Qamar and many others. During the meeting, the two parties discussed the organization of a training workshop in reverse engineering in Baku addressing the basics of devices and developing small tools, medical and biological equipment, and cutting-edge diagnostic devices, in terms of the fundamentals and designs. The sides considered a training program in Baku in July 2021, consisting of a three-day boot camp to train young people on ways to set up and develop small businesses in the field of technology and innovation. The program will also feature an accelerated six-week course where the beneficiaries will apply their training in starting up their own projects. The program will start in Azerbaijan in cooperation with the Azerbaijani ministries of Agriculture, and Transport, Communications and High Technologies, to be later implemented in 10 other countries. The two parties also discussed the symposium that the Sector of Science and Technology will hold in Agadir, Morocco in June on Sustainable and Smart Cities. Over the past years, Azerbaijan and ICESCO have built strong ties, based on common values. The visit of the ICESCO delegation to Azerbaijan early in January was an important step in this direction. Moreover, ICESCO has proposed to declare Shusha as the capital of the Islamic world. Azerbaijan implemented numerous international projects with ICESCO. Baku (2009) and Nakhchivan (2018) were named the Capital of Islamic Culture. Azerbaijan's capital hosted the meeting of the ICESCO culture ministers in 2009. The 12th General Conference and the 36th meeting of the ICESCO Executive Board were held as well. ICESCO is also one of the main partners of the Baku Process initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and adopted by the United Nations. The organization has been an official partner in the 5th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in 2011. The organization will also assist Azerbaijan in the restoration of monuments destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression. Training courses will be organized for specialists in this field.