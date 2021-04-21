IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians post 137/9 against Delhi Capitals

(MENAFN - NewsBytes) Veteran spinner Amit Mishra came back into the Delhi Capitals starting XI and bowled a superb spell against the Mumbai Indians in match number 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season on Tuesday. MI, who chose to bat, were cruising at 67/1 before DC struck and swung the game in their favor. Mishra claimed four wickets (4/24). Here's more. In this article Powerplay MI do a good job in the PP overs Mumbai enjoyed in the powerplay overs, managing 55 runs for the loss of one wicket. The five-time IPL winners lost Quinton de Kock (1) early on as Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav scored at a decent pace. After a slow start, MI maximized from overs 4-6, scoring 39 runs. Notably, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, and Mishra were belted for runs during these three overs. Rohit Rohit gets another start in IPL 2021 Rohit played a decent hand, scoring a 30-ball 44. The senior batsman hit three fours and three sixes. He was involved in a 58-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav. Rohit looked in good touch and played some gorgeous shots. Once again, the MI skipper got a start but failed to convert the same. He has now scored 19, 43, 32, and 44 this season. Mishra Mishra weaves his magic against MI Leg-spinner Amit Mishra claimed four big scalps to turn the game in DC's favor. He got Rohit, who came down the track and tried to loft the ball. Mishra bowled it wider and got his man. He dismissed Hardik Pandya in the same over with a loopy ball. His googly was misread by Kieron Pollard next. In the end, he also got Ishan Kishan. Spinners DC spinners shine against MI It was a collective show by the DC spinners. Lalit Yadav justified his place in the side by getting Suryakumar. He got figures of 4-01-17-1. Ashwin got hammered in his second over but came back strongly. He gave away 30 runs. Meanwhile, Mishra was pick of the bowlers after a defining show. In 12 overs, the DC spinners conceded 71 runs, taking five scalps. Information Ishan Kishan, Jayant Yadav chip in as MI struggle MI were in trouble after being reduced to 84/6. However, Ishan Kishan and Jayant Yadav fought back to add a 40-plus stand. However, for a fourth consecutive game, MI couldn''t get past 160. MENAFN21042021000165011035ID1101954274