All six Premier League clubs withdraw from European Super League

In a major development, all the six Premier League teams have withdrawn from the . Manchester City were the first club to pull out after Chelsea had hinted at the same. The other four sides, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have withdrawn too. Meanwhile, the Super League said it would reconsider "the most appropriate steps" to reshape the project. In this article UEFA UEFA welcomes the decision of clubs Speaking on the same, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stated, "They are back in the fold now and I know they have a lot to offer not just to our competitions but to the whole of the European game." "The important thing now is that we move on, rebuild the unity that the game enjoyed before this and move forward together." Super League Twelve European clubs teamed-up to form breakaway Super League Premier League's ''big six'' were part of a group that announced plans to form the , headed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. The group also comprised Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus. The founding clubs were required to withdraw from the European Club Association. Notably, the games were to be played in the middle of the week. Criticism The Super League had faced criticism The newly-proposed Super League faced immediate criticism by several governing bodies as well as fans. FIFA showed disapproval, and condemned the breakaway competition, as it is outside of international football structures. It even warned that the players who feature in any breakaway European Super League would be banned from featuring in FIFA competitions, including the World Cup. Aftermath A look at the latest developments Nearly 1,000 fans gathered outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge ground before their game against Brighton on Tuesday. The fans staged a protest over their club's involvement in the Super League. Meanwhile, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who was involved in the Super League discussions, has announced he will step down from his role at the end of 2021. Statement Here is what a statement from Super League read In a statement, the European Super League said it would reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project. "Given the current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community," a statement read.