Jordan- Social Security Investment Fund's assets up by JD200mln in Q1 of 2021

Amman, Apr. 21 (Petra) - The Social Security Investment Fund (SSIF) on Wednesday announced that its assets jumped by JD200 million in the first quarter of 2021, totaling JD11.4 billion against JD11.2 billion recorded in the same period of last year.Breaking down its investment portfolio, the Fund's CEO Kholoud Saqqaf said in a press release that bonds make up 58.7 percent, followed by stocks 14.7 percent, money market instruments 12.4 percent, real estate 6.4 percent, loans 3.5 percent, and tourism investments 2.6 percent. She indicated that the first quarter's figures were positive despite the continuing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, explaining that the Fund's income in the reporting period rose to JD137.3 million, up by 22 percent from the JD112.4 million recorded in the same period of 2020.Saqqaf pointed put that the growth is driven by higher returns on investments in bonds, money market instruments, loans and dividends from companies in which the Social Security Corporation is a shareholder.