Alexander van 't Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai on World Earth Day 2021

Alexander van 't Riet, CEO of Mai Dubai The occasion of World Earth Day is a yearly reminder for mankind to protect and safeguard planet earth and its species; to make Earth a better place for future generations. The UAE attaches great significance to preserving the integrity of the planet and promoting sustainability, as reflected in the tremendous efforts and significant achievements made by the country in this field. Drawing inspiration from these initiatives, and staying true to our core values, Mai Dubai continues to contribute to making this country a better, more sustainable place for ourselves and future generations. It gives us great pride that within a few years since its establishment, Mai Dubai has made strides in increasing the share of clean energy in its operations and driving the green agenda. Our rooftop solar panel installations have shown excellent performance and has made Mai Dubai a net-zero energy consumer today. The company has the second largest solar rooftop installation in the world and the largest in the region by industry standard. Above all, these efforts have enabled us to reduce to the equivalent of 15,500 metric tons (MT) of carbon dioxide emissions. On the occasion of World Earth Day 2021, we renew our commitment towards protecting the environment and Mother Earth to create a better world where the air is cleaner, the planet is greener, and the communities healthier.