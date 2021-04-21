Add Goodness to Your Home with Pan Emirates Home Furnishings Ramadan Sale

(MENAFN - Mid-East.Info) Pan Emirates Home Furnishings Commits to Contribute 1% of Its Total Sale During Ramadan to Senses Residential & Day Care Centre for Special Needs Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PAN Emirates Home Furnishings, the leading indoor, patio, and outdoor furniture brand in the region, announces its Ramadan Sale offering 30 to 70% off on a wide range of furniture and accessories along with a 2-year warranty. Pan Emirates also launched its 2021 Ramadan catalogue ahead of the festivities so that the shoppers in UAE can get Ramadan-ready with various home decor inspirations. The brand further announced that it would contribute 1% of its total sales during Ramadan to Senses Residential & Day Care Centre for Special Needs. Mr. Mohammed Katawalla, Group Finance Director, said: "The Ramadan promotions at Pan Emirates aim to provide people with an excellent opportunity to decorate and re-energize their home for the holy month. We have handpicked these products from across the world to suit every budget and taste, and our customers can enjoy this exclusive collection at 30 to 70% Off throughout Ramadan. And like every year, this year too, 1% of every purchase our customers make during Ramadan goes to Senses Residential & Day Care Centre for Special Needs." The Ramadan 2021 collection by PAN Emirates presents a wide range of furniture and accessories that are in line with the latest trends. From accessories such as carpets, wall d�cor, mirrors, candleholders, lanterns and more to decorate their homes to elegant cookware and serveware, this range offers the customers some inspiring home decor ideas to evoke the spirit of the festivities to every corner of their homes. In addition to excellent in-store experiences, Pan Emirates also offers prompt home delivery and pleasant after-sales service. For customer safety, intensive sterilization and sanitization processes with stringent policies are in place to maintain an optimum level of cleanliness, ensuring that products are delivered to customers safely and risk-free. About PAN Emirates Home Furnishings : Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, the UAE's No. 1 and most preferred home furnishing destination continues to reinvent its product and service offerings, thus continuing to remain synonymous with easy, stylish, and affordable home decorating solutions over the last 28 years. Today, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings has 21 showrooms all over the GCC with plans to expand with an additional 5 this year. Renowned for superior product quality, great in-store experiences, and pleasant after-sales service, Pan Emirates Home Furnishings sets the benchmark when it comes to addressing a spectrum of furnishing styles and tastes. Walking into a Pan Emirates Home Furnishings showroom is almost like walking into a candy shop � you will come away with something � it's impossible not to, with so much to choose from! Be it furniture, accessories, or home d�cor � for every space and corner of your home and outdoors too. Our signature store in Al Barsha, Dubai, has been spread across 300,000 sq. ft. and is the biggest furniture store across the UAE. When you shop at a Pan Emirates Home Furnishings store, you can be sure that you are getting the best quality, value, and price guarantee for the piece of furniture you will buy. It's a commitment we offer our customers, and we call it the PAN PROMISE. So next time you need to redecorate or if something in our display catches your eye, do walk in and talk to Pan Emirates Home Furnishings professional team. Their assistants will tell you all about, why with PAN PROMISE you can shop confidently and be sure to get the complete value for your money. PAN Emirates Home Furnishings showrooms are at these locations: PAN Emirates: Al Wahda Showroom, Behind of Toyota Showroom, Sharjah PAN Emirates: Al Barsha, Umm Suqeim Road, Dubai PAN Emirates: Dubai Festival City Mall, Mezzanine Floor PAN Emirates: DFC New Extension, Dubai PAN Emirates: Burjuman Center, Level 2, Dubai PAN Emirates: Al Madina Mall, Al Qusais, 2nd Floor, Dubai PAN Emirates: Dubai Festival Plaza PAN Emirates: Cityland Mall, Dubai PAN Emirates: Old Air Port Road, Corner Al Falah Street, Opposite NBAD, Abu Dhabi PAN Emirates: Al Shahama, Deerfields Mall, 3rd Floor, Abu Dhabi PAN Emirates: World Trade Center, 1st Floor, Abu Dhabi PAN Emirates: Capital Mall, Mussafah, Abu Dhabi PAN Emirates: Al Mutared Area, Al Jebal Round About, Al Ain PAN Emirates: Remal Mall, Al Ain PAN Emirates: Al Ain Mall, Al Ain PAN Emirates: Al Hamra Mall, 1st Floor, Ras Al Khaimah PAN Emirates: Mohammad Bin Mattar Road, Fujairah PAN Emirates: Muscat, Al Khowair Area, Zakher Mall, Oman PAN Emirates: Muscat, Al Hail North on the Service Road, Oman PAN Emirates: Salalah, Oman PAN Emirates: Salwa Road, Qatar PAN Emirates: Doha Festival City Mall, Qatar Expansion plans - Fujairah Mirdif, Dubai Al Zahia, Sharjah Al Ghubra, Muscat Al Manah Mall, Qatar MENAFN21042021005446012082ID1101958203