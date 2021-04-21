NIC launches Online Portal for Investors

(MENAFN - Iraq Business News) By John Lee. The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC) , Suha Dawood Najar (pictured), has launched the NIC's new online portal for receiving investment applications. The new service went live on the NIC's website -- -- on Wednesday. It will allow investors to create their own accounts, make applications and submit all required documents electronically. Najar said the new system should reduce bureaucracy and corruption. (Source: NIC)MENAFN21042021000217011061ID1101960922