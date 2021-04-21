Qatar- 'Carrefour Now' promises free 60-minute delivery

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Service offers free delivery until May 15 with no need to book a time slot Carrefour Qatar announced Wednesday that its Carrefour Now online shopping service will deliver the widest range of products free-of-charge until May 15 as the retail leader backs up its promise to provide exceptional value for all customers through every experience. Available through the website www.carrefourqatar.com and the MAF Carrefour app, Carrefour Now provides effortless access to 17,000 of everyday items delivered direct to customer's doors within 60 minutes, with no need to book a time slot. The promotion deliberately coincides with the start of Ramadan to provide customers with an additional saving and all the same convenience as they shop and prepare for the holy month. Laurent Hausknecht, country manager of Carrefour Qatar, said: 'At Carrefour, we aim to deliver the best possible experiences for our customers, meeting their demands in the most appropriate, safe, secure and timely fashion possible. Today, more so than ever, online retailing has become an essential element of our day-to-day, allowing us to safeguard our health, shop with ease and carry on confidently with our lives. 'The addition of free delivery to the Carrefour Now offering only boosts the gains to be made when our customers shop online, particularly with the Ramadan shopping season now on the horizon. Carrefour Now is one of several platforms and services introduced to Qatar as part of the brand's digital acceleration and commitment to creating tech-driven experiences. These offerings have been launched to reward customers with even more rewarding shopping experiences, serving them with added convenience, value, quality and choice. MENAFN21042021000067011011ID1101961174