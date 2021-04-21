Qatar- Safe shopping tips from MoCI

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has reiterated the need to follow Covid-19 preventive measures while shopping. "For your safety and the safety of those around you, be sure to follow the preventive measures while shopping," the ministry said in a post on social media, providing the following tips in this regard: * Shop during non-peak hours. * Wash your hands with water and soap before and after shopping. * Refrain from touching products that you won't purchase. * Disinfect shopping cart handles using sterilised wipes. * Sterilise your hands before exiting the store. * Keep a safe distance of at least 1.5m from other shoppers. * Do not touch your face during shopping. * Pay using your ATM card. * Wipe cans using sterilised tissues. * Wash vegetables and fruits. MENAFN21042021000067011011ID1101961166