Israel attacks targets near Damascus

Israel launched a missile attack on targets in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus before daybreak on Thursday, wounding four soldiers, Trend reports citing Xinhua. The Israeli attack was launched from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the report, citing a military source. It added that the Syrian air defenses responded to the attack, destroying most of the missiles. Residents in the capital heard the air defenses' firing while tracing the Israeli targets in the sky. Media said the move was in response to the launch of a Syrian missile earlier in the day, which fell in the Negev desert, not far from Isreal's Negev Nuclear Research Center. The previous Syrian attack set off air raid sirens in the village of Abu Qrenat, several kilometers away from Israel's Negev Nuclear Research Center, and triggered responses from the Israeli air defense force, according to media reports.