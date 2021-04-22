S. Korea releases USD30M frozen oil money of Iran to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

(MENAFN)South Korea frees USD30 million of the Islamic Republic�s frozen oil money in the Asian country to be applied for purchasing COVID-19 vaccine, according to Hossein Tanhaei, head of the Iran-South Korea Joint Chamber of Commerce. South Korea came on into a deal with Iran on releasing USD1 billion of the stated frozen funds but so far only a small part of the stated deal has been fulfilled, Tanhaei further declared. �If the negotiations reach an agreement, the process of repaying South Korea's debt to Iran will be facilitated and accelerated,� he added, highlighting the importance of the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the return of the country�s blocked resources in other countries. Iran and South Korea are seemed to be moving toward settling the problem of Iran�s assets following several rounds of unsuccessful negotiations in January. The two of them had submitted several solutions none of which broke the deadlock over the assets.