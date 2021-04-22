Some 66.7% of Canadian patients reported chemosensory dysfunction – decreased or lost sense of smell and/or decreased or lost sense of taste – compared to 34.4% of Israelis.Full Article
Israelis lost smell, taste from COVID-19 less than Canadians - study
