Palestinian authority condemns Israeli settlers' attacks in Jerusalem

RAMALLAH, April 22 (KUNA) -- The Presidency of Palestinian National Authority strongly condemned on Thursday incitement by Israeli settlers and right-wing extremist groups to kill Arabs and hunt them down in Jerusalem, including the protection of Israeli occupation forces and its police, which led to confrontations in streets and alleys of Jerusalem city.The Palestinian presidency said in a statement "East Jerusalem is the capital of the State of Palestine, and it is a red line." The statement called on the international community to protect the Palestinian people in Jerusalem from attacks by Israeli settlers, describing it as "criminal" and holding the Israeli government fully responsible for this dangerous deterioration.Earlier, 39 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli settlers in and around old Jerusalem city.Palestinian medics said 12 Palestinians were transferred to hospital.