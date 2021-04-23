Jordan- Indonesia to restrict foreign travellers from India over COVID-19 variant

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra)-- Indonesia will stop issuing visas for foreigners who have been in India in the past 14 days to prevent the spread of different coronavirus strains, a government minister said on Friday.India is facing a health crisis, including the impact of a "double mutant" strain of COVID-19, with the country posting the world's highest single-day increase in cases on Friday for a second day, surpassing 330,000 infections."Based on these observations, the government has decided to stop issuing visas for foreigners who have lived or visited India in the past 14 days," chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said on Friday.23/04/2021 11:56:10 MENAFN23042021000117011021ID1101969734