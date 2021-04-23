Jordan condemns Israeli settlers provocations in East Jerusalem

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, Apr. 23 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Friday, condemned provocations and incitement by groups of Israeli settlers in East Jerusalem.Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Deifallah Fayez said the Israeli authorities, in its capacity as the occupying power, are responsible for assaults against the Jerusalemites. He condemned the Israeli restrictions imposed on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque/Al Haram Al Sharif, calling on the authorities to respect the sanctity of the holy month of Ramadan.The spokesperson also urged the international community to bear its responsibility and exert pressure on Israel to halt its ongoing violations and provocations at Al Haram Al Sharif and the Old City of occupied Jerusalem. MF 23/04/2021 14:49:21 MENAFN23042021000117011021ID1101970453