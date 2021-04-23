Qatar- Msheireb Properties begins live social media interview series

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Following the massive success of the first social media series 'Msheireb Live', Msheireb Properties, the leading sustainable real estate developer in Qatar, is coming back in the second season to feature live interviews with prominent Qatari figures from media, sports and culture to enhance social interaction with people in Qatar. The Msheireb Live Series running during the holy Ramadan, explores various topics related to the social and cultural changes in Qatar and reviving memories of the past Qatari life. Additionally, it includes a competition that allows followers to participate and win valuable prizes. The first session will be held today (April 24), at 11.30pm on Msheireb Properties Instagram page. Dr Hafez Ali, director of Msheireb Museums, will host the prominent Qatari influencer and journalist Hassan Alsaei to talk about his memories at Msheireb and his family's old business "Baradat AlSaei' in the area. The session will also explore the role of media, especially social media, in providing the audience with facts and deliver their messages. Msheireb Properties aims to enhance social interaction and revive Qatari heritage for the current generation. Through its flagship project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, the sustainable developer presents a benchmark project which truly represents Qatari architecture and identity in the smartest city district in the world. Msheireb Properties offers people a new way to live, work, and entertain. To watch the Msheireb Live sessions, follow Msheireb properties Instagram account @msheirebproperties. MENAFN23042021000067011011ID1101971271